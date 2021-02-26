Palestine faces new wave of COVID-19: official

RAMALLAH, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Palestine has been facing a new wave of COVID-19 pandemic following a sharp increase of infections in the West Bank, according to a minister on Wednesday.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila told reporters in the West Bank city of Ramallah that the Palestinian territories “are witnessing a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.”

Palestine reported five fatalities, 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, and 1,038 recoveries in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem for the past 24 hours.

According to the report, coronavirus in the Palestinian territories has claimed the lives of 2,205 Palestinians, and a total of 201,160 were infected since March last year.

Al-Kaila said the occupancy rate of ventilators in public hospitals to treat coronavirus cases has reached 48 percent, the highest since the outbreak of the disease in the Palestinian territories.

She said that her ministry will soon hold an emergency meeting to discuss the significant increase in coronavirus cases and study the necessary measures, which “may include reimposing a comprehensive lockdown.”

“There should be full compliance of wearing face masks and people should abide by social distancing,” she said.

Moreover, the health ministry also reported a rise in the infections of highly infectious COVID-19 variants. Enditem