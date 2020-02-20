Palestine in discussion to lift Israeli ban on exports through mediation: official

RAMALLAH, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Palestine declared on Wednesday that it has engaged in negotiations with Israel through international mediators in order to lift its ban on Palestinian exports.

Palestinian Minister of Economy Khaled Oseily and Minister of Agriculture Riad Atari said in a joint press statement that they will take all necessary actions to protect the farmers and the economy, and accused Israel of taking measures to pressure the Palestinian Authority (PA).

“The Israeli occupation is imposing tight control restrictions on elements of the economy and trying to instigate crises to pressure the Palestinian government to prevent it from carrying out its gradual economic disengagement plan from Israel,” the statement said.

The Palestinian government is going to press ahead with widening the production base, encouraging direct imports, enhancing national products and diversifying international markets for Palestinian products, it added.

Recently, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennet imposed a ban on Palestinian agricultural exports through Israel.

This is the second round of tit-for-tat measures between Palestinians and Israelis as the Palestinian government declared around two weeks ago a ban on importing Israeli products including vegetables, fruits, mineral water and soft drinks.

The first retaliatory round started with the Palestinian government deciding to ban the import of Israeli calves last September, which was followed by an Israeli ban on Palestinian fresh vegetables and fruits.

Palestinians said that such a move violates the Paris Protocol, an economic treaty signed in 1994 to govern the economic relations between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Under the Paris Protocol, Palestinians are allowed to use the Israeli-controlled ports and border crossings freely and the two sides are bound to regular meetings.