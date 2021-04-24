Palestine: Mother, her 3 children die in house fire

NABLUS, Palestine

A Palestinian mother and her three children were killed as fire broke out in their home in the Nablus province in the north of occupied West Bank on Friday morning.

Muhammad Mustafa, the mayor of the Sarra town, where the incident took place, told Anadolu Agency that a fire broke out in the house on Friday at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT), causing the death of a mother, her two sons and one daughter, while the husband was saved.

Mustafa confirmed that the official authorities launched an investigation into the incident to find out the cause of the fire.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat in Ankara.