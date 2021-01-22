Palestine records 17 cases of new COVID-19 strain

RAMALLAH, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Thursday 17 cases of new COVID-19 strain.

Mai al-Kaila, Palestinian health minister, said in a press statement that medical teams are following up on the patients’ conditions, as well as taking samples from their contacts.

“The new strain of the coronavirus is considered more rapid to spread among the population. Also, it may infect all ages of the people,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, the health ministry reported 574 new cases infected with the COVID-19, bringing the total number to 173,470 cases in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

In addition, seven fatalities from the new virus were recorded in the Palestinian territories, raising the total number of deaths to 1,925. Enditem