Palestine records 23 new deaths due to coronavirus

RAMALLAH, Palestine

Palestinian health authorities on Saturday registered 23 new fatalities and 1,319 infections from the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said 20 deaths and 714 cases were recorded in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, while 605 cases and three fatalities were recorded in the Gaza Strip.

According to the minister, 197 of those infected are intensive care units, while 63 patients were supported by artificial respirators.

Palestine has recorded 263,220 coronavirus cases, including 2,810 deaths, since the first case of COVID-19 was detected last year, according to the Health Ministry.

On Saturday, al-Kaila said Palestine will receive 125,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines within days to upscale its vaccination campaign.

*Writing by Ibrahim Mukhtar in Ankara