RAMALLAH, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Palestine recorded on Monday 467 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Palestinian territories to 19,118, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The ministry recorded six deaths in the last 24 hours, including three in East Jerusalem and three in the West Bank, bringing the death toll to 110.

It said 545 cases newly recovered, taking the total recovered cases to 10,823. Enditem