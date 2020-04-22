Palestine records 5 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 466

RAMALLAH, April 21 (Xinhua) — The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah announced on Tuesday that five new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Tuesday, raising the total in Palestine to 466.

The ministry said in an emailed press statement that three cases were recorded in Kafr Aqab village, north of Jerusalem, including a six-year-old boy.

In Gaza, Ashraf al-Qedra, Spokesman of the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, told a news briefing that two new cases were recorded in the Gaza Strip, raising the number of cases in the besieged enclave to 17.

With the announcement of the new cases, the total infections in Palestine have risen to 466, including 317 cases in the West Bank, 17 in the Gaza Strip and 132 in East Jerusalem.

The statement also said that 69 cases recovered and four deaths cases were recorded. Enditem