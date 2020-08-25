Palestine records 553 new COVID-19 cases, 25,588 in total

RAMALLAH, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Palestine on Monday announced 553 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths and 132 recoveries in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“Since the coronavirus outbreak in Palestine on March 5, the health ministry recorded a total of 25,588 cases, including 147 deaths and 16,210 recoveries,” said Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila in a press statement.

There are 9,231 cases receiving medical care, including 28 patients in critical condition in West Bank’s hospital, she added.

During a cabinet meeting in Ramallah on Monday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye announced an economic plan to help the state recover from the impact of coronavirus.

All recommendations from experts would be considered, he noted. Enditem