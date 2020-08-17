Palestine registers 498 new COVID-19 cases, 21,554 in total

RAMALLAH, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Palestine on Saturday said that 498 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases of Palestinians infected with the deadly virus since March 5 to 21,554.

The total fatalities of COVID-19 have climbed up to 119, with three new deaths registered earlier on Saturday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In its daily briefing, the ministry noted that the highest numbers of infections have been found in the two hardest-hit districts of Hebron and East Jerusalem, with 104 and 194 cases respectively.

It noted, however, that 112 patients have been declared fully recovered, including 106 in East Jerusalem.

With the latest recovery cases, the ministry said that 8,527 cases are considered currently active cases and under medical observation or placed under quarantine.

Only 22 patients are currently in intensive care units in the West Bank, including five on ventilators. Enditem