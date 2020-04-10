Palestine reports 261 COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries

RAMALLAH, April 7 (Xinhua) — Palestine on Tuesday declared a total of 261 cases of COVID-19 in the country after a new one was discovered in the West Bank.

In addition, 11 patients in Ramallah and seven in Bethlehem recovered from the disease and being discharged to home quarantine, bringing the total number of recoveries to 42, said Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila.

Of the 42 recoveries, 36 are in the West Bank and six in the Gaza Strip.

All discharged cases must commit to a 14-day home quarantine while maintaining essential nutrition and checking their temperature twice a day, said al-Kaila.

They all must retake the COVID-19 test following this period, he added.

Earlier, the Palestinian health ministry said 15,000 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Palestine since the outbreak of the epidemic.

Among the 261 confirmed cases are 160 between 19 and 49 years old, 52 aged 50 and older and 49 children, according to the data from the health ministry.