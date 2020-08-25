Palestine reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 140 in total

RAMALLAH, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Palestine recorded on Saturday four new COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll to 140 in the Palestinian territories.

Meanwhile, 311 new cases were recorded, raising the total number of infections to 24,709 including 15,338 recoveries, the health ministry said in a press statement.

There are 9,231 active cases in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip, the ministry noted.

Ali Abed Rabbo, head of the preventive medicine department at the health ministry, warned that the infections will significantly increase if citizens do not abide by the ministry’s instructions.

The ministry found weakness in the commitment of the Palestinian citizens to the protective and precautionary measures, mainly when attending wedding and mourning ceremonies, he said. Enditem