Palestine reports first death from coronavirus

JERUSALEM

Palestine reported its first death from the coronavirus Wednesday.

A 60-year-old female patient with serious health challenges died in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem told reporters in Ramallah.

Milhem said 64 cases were detected in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and 17 patients have recovered.

Since emerging in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 172 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Data shows more than 441,100 cases have been reported worldwide, with nearing 20,000 deaths and greater than 111,900 recoveries.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz