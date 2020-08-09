Palestine says takes issue of Israeli field executions against Palestinians to ICC

Palestine said on Saturday that it had taken the issue of Israeli field executions against Palestinians to the International Criminal Court (ICC) after a 23-year-old Palestinian woman was shot and killed inside her home in the West Bank on Friday.

The international community should consider such field executions on a daily basis against Palestinians “war crimes that have reached unprecedented levels,” Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization Saeb Erekat told reporters.

Dalia Samoudi, a mother of two, died of critical wounds caused by a bullet shot by the Israeli army during its raid on the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Friday, according to a health ministry statement sent to Xinhua.

Her family said Samoudi was shot when trying to close the home windows to keep out the tear gas fired by Israeli forces during the raid.

However, an Israeli army spokesperson told the Times of Israel that its troops did not use live fire.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement that it holds the Israeli government directly responsible for the killing of Samoudi.

“All required preparations to file this crime and its details to the ICC are underway,” said the ministry statement.