Palestine says to take steps ahead of U.S. Mideast peace plan announcement

RAMALLAH/GAZA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Palestinian officials said on Monday that they will take steps in response to the upcoming U.S. Mideast peace plan, known as “the Deal of the Century.”

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye called on the international community to reject the new U.S. peace plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Reyad al-Maliki, the Palestinian Authority (PA) minister of foreign affairs, told the official “Voice of Palestine” Radio that Arab foreign ministers will be invited to hold an emergency meeting to discuss rejecting and toppling the U.S. plan.

Secretary General of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Saeb Erekat told reporters that the PLO will address the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly and the International Criminal Court.

“The Palestinian leadership will address all these international organizations to bear responsibility and act against those who plan to ruin the international laws and resolutions,” said Erekat.

In Gaza, a joint committee that includes several Palestinian factions said in a statement that “Trump’s deal is one of the series of the American conspiracy against the Palestinian people and their cause.”

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet later on Monday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz to present his peace plan.