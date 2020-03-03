Palestine slams Israeli elections as being defined by “settlement, annexation, apartheid”

RAMALLAH, March 2 (Xinhua) — Saeb Erekat, secretary general of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), on Monday slammed the Israeli elections as being defined by “settlement, annexation, and apartheid.”

Erekat made his comment after the initial results showed the Israeli right-wing party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won a majority in the parliament elections that were held for the third time in a year.

“Netanyahu decided that the continuation of the occupation and the conflict will bring Israel development and prosperity,” Erekat said on his Twitter account.

Netanyahu and his right-wing and Jewish ultra-Orthodox ally parties won 60 seats together in the elections, while the center-left bloc, headed by former military chief Benny Gantz, garnered between 52-54 seats, according to the exit polls on Israel’s TV news channels.