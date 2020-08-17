Palestine stresses commitment to Arab Peace Initiative

RAMALLAH, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Palestine on Saturday said that it will not allow the undermining of the Arab Peace Initiative and the resolutions of the United Nations, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed an agreement with Israel, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

“The address for achieving a just and comprehensive peace is Ramallah and the Palestinian leadership, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with international legitimacy decisions, and peace will not be at any price,” said Palestinian President’s spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh in a statement published on WAFA.

Abu Rudeineh added that the independence of Palestinian leadership’s decisions will not be compromised and that its national standards are “not for sale.”

Israel and the UAE have reached an agreement, brokered by the U.S., to work towards a “full normalization of relations.”

Under the agreement, Israel said it has agreed to suspend the annexation of Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank, while it focuses on expanding ties with other Arab countries.

Palestinians were outraged by the peace deal, considering it as “stab in the back.” Enditem