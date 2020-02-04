Palestine threatens to cut security ties with Israel, U.S. over Trump’s Mideast peace plan

RAMALLAH, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday threatened to cut off security coordination with Israel and the United States should they press ahead with the U.S. Middle East peace plan, also known as the Deal of the Century.

Abbas issued the warning during the opening of the Palestinian cabinet meeting he chaired in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The security channel is the only connection Palestine has maintained with the U.S. government for now, while the relationship with Israel is now based on commercial exchange and security coordination, he noted.

Abbas revealed that he will present a counter-proposal during his address to the UN Security Council next week.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan at the White House in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Categorically rejecting Trump’s plan, the Palestinian leadership said they were not consulted on the plan which is not based on international resolutions.