Palestine urges Britain to stick to position over Israeli settlements

RAMALLAH, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — A senior Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) official on Friday called on the British government to stick to its position over Israeli settlement in the Palestinian territories.

Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the PLO Executive Committee said in a press statement that Britain has to stick to its positions that consider Israeli settlement and annexation of Palestinian lands illegal and contradict with the international law.

“The recent position of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Security Council resolution 2334 affirm Britain’s position that considers settlement illegal,” said Erekat.

Israel Hayom newspaper has earlier reported that Israel asked Britain to include the Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Golan Heights in the Free Common Trade Agreement.

The agreement is scheduled to be amended and take into effect on January 2021 after the United Kingdom has left the European Union.

According to the Israeli newspaper’s report, if Britain responds to the Israeli request, it means that Britain will recognize the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Golan Heights as Israeli territories.