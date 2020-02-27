Palestine urges to curb travel over coronavirus concerns

RAMALLAH, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — In order to avoid coronavirus infection, Palestine on Thursday urged Palestinians to avoid travel abroad unless necessary, including travel for pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca city.

Palestinian authorities called on Palestinians not to travel abroad, particularly for international conferences for the time being, in order to avoid contraction of the disease, unless absolutely necessary.

The Palestinian Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs said in a statement that travel to the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage is suspended, based on recommendations by the World Health Organization and the Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia has suspended pilgrimage visas for the time being, in an effort to ensure public safety during the Hajj season, which starts in July.

Palestine is still free of coronavirus cases but has declared a national emergency strategy to prevent the outbreak.