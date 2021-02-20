Palestine vows to sue those who tamper with electoral records

RAMALLAH, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The Palestinian Central Elections Commission (PCEC) vowed on Thursday that it will sue those who tampered with the electoral registration records.

PCEC Chairman Hana Nasser told a news briefing in the West Bank city of Ramallah that the files of those who tampered with the records were referred to the attorney general to take proper legal measures against them.

“There has been an intervention from other external parties who tried to change the voting places and addresses of some citizens from one place to another,” Nasser said, without naming the external parties.

“Within minutes, the committee managed to control the order and stop the transfers, which included about 300 citizens,” he said, describing the matter as an electoral crime.

Nasser also said the scheduled timetable of the Palestinian general elections is “an important political process for the Palestinian people to end the division and consolidate democracy.”

In a decree issued in mid-January, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the 2021 general elections will include the legislative elections on May 22, the presidential elections on July 31, and the Palestinian National Council elections on Aug. 31.

During the intra-Palestinian national dialogue held in Egypt’s capital Cairo last Tuesday, 14 Palestinian factions pledged to honor the scheduled timetable for holding the general elections in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

“The election commission will not allow any violation,” Nasser said.

On Wednesday, the PCEC said it had received complaints from citizens with regard to the illegal change of registration addresses.

The last Palestinian presidential elections were held in March 2005, and the legislative elections in January 2006.

The internal Palestinian division between Hamas and Fatah began in 2007 when Hamas forcibly took over the Gaza Strip from Fatah. Since then, the Palestinian territories have been split into the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and the Fatah-dominated West Bank. Enditem