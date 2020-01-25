Palestine warns U.S. against undermining int’l legitimacy 

RAMALLAH, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Palestine on Thursday warned against any step by the U.S. that would undermine international legitimacy, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

“Our firm position is to end the Israeli occupation over the land of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said the spokesperson of the Palestinian presidency Nabil Abu Rudeinah.

“If the U.S. declares this deal (the “Deal of the Century”), the Palestinian leadership will declare a series of measures that will protect our legitimate rights, and will demand that Israel undertakes its full responsibility as an occupying power,” Abu Rudeinah added.

Abu Rudeinah’s statement came against the backdrop of media reports that said U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his Middle East peace plan known as “Deal of the Century.”

“We warn Israel and the U.S. administration of crossing red lines,” said Abu Rudeinah.

Political ties between Palestine and the U.S. had been severed right after Trump declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017 and moved U.S. embassy to the city in 2018.