Palestine’s Abbas congratulates Biden on his inauguration

RAMALLAH, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas congratulated Joe Biden on Wednesday for his inauguration as the new president of the United States and Kamala Harris as the vice president.

Abbas expressed his “deep wishes for President Biden and Vice President Harris to succeed in confronting the big challenges,” the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“We look forward to working together for peace and stability in the region and the world,” Abbas said, according to the report, adding that he expressed his readiness for launching a just and comprehensive peace process.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Hamas movement said on Wednesday that Biden must correct the historical path of the wrong and unfair policies towards the Palestinian people.

The movement’s spokesman in Gaza Fawzi Barhoum said in a press statement that the new administration of Biden “must establish the principles of security and stability in the region.” Enditem