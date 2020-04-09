Palestine’s COVID-19 cases rise to 260

RAMALLAH, April 7 (Xinhua) — Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 260.

According to the ministry, the 260 cases include 247 in the West Bank and 13 in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry added that six had recovered in the Gaza Strip and 18 had recovered in the West Bank.

Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip, said on Monday night that 632 Gaza citizens ended their obligatory 21-day quarantine at one of the 27 centers in the Gaza Strip.