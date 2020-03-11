Palestine’s COVID-19 cases rise to 29

RAMALLAH, March 10 (Xinhua) — Palestine on Tuesday reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected to 29.

Ibrahim Milhem, spokesman of the Palestinian government, told reporters that all the three new cases were confirmed in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

The total number of the infected cases in Bethlehem is 28, and another one was reported in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem.

Palestine declared a state of emergency after the outbreak of the virus.

Palestinian authorities have shut down the entire district of Bethlehem and prepared a specialized hospital to deal with the virus.

More than 2,000 Palestinians are currently placed in quarantine in the cities of Bethlehem and Jericho.

In February, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtaye lauded the strict measures China had taken to fight COVID-19.