Palestine’s grand mufti hails Anadolu Agency’s Jerusalem coverage

RAMALLAH

Palestine’s grand mufti applauded Anadolu Agency’s coverage of issues pertaining to Jerusalem, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We appreciate Anadolu Agency’s coverage of Jerusalem issues in general and Al-Aqsa Mosque in particular,” Ekrima Sabri said as the agency is marking its 100th foundation anniversary.

Wishing Anadolu Agency “continued success and progress,” Sabri, who is also known as the Preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, said the agency is a source of credible journalism.

“We applaud those who have worked in it till date. This continuation demonstrates a remarkable success of AA [Anadolu Agency] as a prestigious news organization,” he added.

On April 6, 2020, Anadolu Agency celebrate its centenary. It was established 100 years ago by Mustafa Kemal, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, to inform the world about the Turkish national struggle for independence.

The agency currently produces news in 13 languages; Turkish, English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Kurdish in two dialects — Kurmanji and Sorani — Bosnian-Croatian-Serbian, Russian, Albanian, Persian, Macedonian and Indonesian.

As a global news agency, Anadolu Agency is among the 10 most influential media outlets in the world, providing its subscribers in more than 90 countries thousands of news stories, photos, videos, infographics, and other information-based content through its global network of correspondents and photojournalists in 100 countries.