Palestine’s unemployment rate stands at 25 pct

RAMALLAH, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Unemployment rate of Palestine stood at 25 percent at the end of 2019, recording a slight increase from 2018, according to a survey issued on Thursday.

According to the Palestinian Labour Force Survey published by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, unemployment rate in Gaza Strip was 45 percent, compared with 15 percent in the West Bank, while unemployment rate for males in Palestine was 21 percent, compared with 41 percent for females.

The survey said the unemployment rate of young people, aged between 19 and 29, who hold associate diploma certificate and above, reached 52 percent, with 68 percent for females and 35 percent for males.

The largest employer in the local market is the service sector, including industries of telecommunications, health and education, said the report.

The survey noted that the number of Palestinians employed in Israel and Israeli settlements was about 133,000 in 2019.