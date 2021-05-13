Palestinian child killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

HEBRON, Palestine

A Palestinian child was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli army incursion into the town of Tubas in the occupied West Bank, according to the official Wafa news agency.

Rashid Muhammad Abu Arreh, 16, was shot dead during clashes with Israeli forces in the town, Wafa said, citing medical sources.

According to the news agency, Abu Arreh was shot in the neck and chest and breathed his last on the spot.

His death brings to three the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

At least 43 Palestinians have been killed and 296 others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip amid tension across the Palestinian territories after Israeli police stormed the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem and assaulted worshippers.

Five Israelis have also been killed and 45 others injured in Palestinian rocket fire.

Tensions have been running high since last week after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

