Palestinian detained by Israel diagnosed with COVID-19

JERUSALEM

A Palestinian detainee, who was recently taken into custody by Israeli forces, has tested positive for coronavirus, Israeli local media said on Friday.

“One of the Palestinian detainees was diagnosed with coronavirus in Al-Maskoubiya prison [West Jerusalem],” the Israeli Broadcast Authority said, adding seven prison wardens were placed in quarantine.

No further information regarding the detainee was disclosed.

The Jerusalem Post said that the detainee is 21 years old and a resident of the West Bank.

“He was arrested by security forces on Wednesday and underwent coronavirus test for which he tested positive the next day [Thursday],” the Israeli daily said, adding that the detainee is currently in solitary confinement.

According to official Palestinian data, there are some 5,000 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons. Israel has rejected the demand for their release despite the virus crisis.

On Friday, Israel confirmed 14,882 coronavirus cases and 193 deaths.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat