Palestinian dies after being shot, detained by Israeli army

RAMALLAH, Palestine

A Palestinian youth who was shot and taken away by Israeli soldiers succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Mohammad Haziz was among three Palestinians shot by Israeli forces near the Deir Abu Meshal village, close to Ramallah in the central West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said earlier on Thursday it had taken two wounded youths to hospitals in Ramallah, while a third injured person was detained by Israeli forces.

Emad Zahran, head of Deir Abu Meshal’s local council, told Anadolu Agency that Haziz’s family was informed of his death by the Israeli army hours after he was detained.

“Mohammad was detained at dawn after being shot by a team of the [Israeli] occupation army,” Zahran added.

He said the Israelis have yet to hand over the youth’s body.

Earlier, the Israeli army said it shot a group of Palestinians near Ramallah, alleging that they were in possession of incendiary materials and tires that they wanted to set on fire.

* Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara