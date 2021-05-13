Palestinian flag flown at Bosnia’s historic Mostar Bridge

MOSTAR, Bosnia and Herzegovina

A Palestinian flag was displayed Wednesday on one of the most important symbols of Bosnia, the Mostar Bridge.

It reflected the reaction of the residents of Mostar to the Israeli attacks taking place in Al-Aqsa Mosque and East Jerusalem.

Built in 1566 by the architect Hayreddin, a student of the world-renowned architect Mimar Sinan, the bridge not only gives the city its name but also serves as a symbol that unites civilizations and cultures.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week, when an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families. The decision was later delayed.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israeli forces also raided Al-Aqsa Mosque last Friday during special night prayers for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The escalation of tensions resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza which have left scores dead and hundreds wounded. ​​​​​​

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.