Palestinian groups hail Anadolu Agency on centennial

ISTANBUL/AMMAN

Palestinian groups marked 100th year of Anadolu Agency Monday, voiced their gratitude for the Turkey’s leading news agency supporting the struggle of Palestinians amid the Israeli occupation.

“In the 100th anniversary of its foundation, we express our deepest appreciation to Anadolu Agency for its distinguished and professional journalism and supporting role in the Palestinian cause,” Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said on Twitter.

Palestinian Communication Professionals and Media Association (FIMED) also marked Anadolu Agency’s 100th year of operations.

“We are glad to offer our sincere congratulations to Anadolu Agency and its employees on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of its foundation,” FIMED said on Twitter.

Turkey’s flagship Anadolu Agency is celebrating its 100 anniversary, as it was founded on April 6, 1920 – 17 days before the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened for the first time.

Since its foundation, Anadolu Agency has worked to disseminate factual news across the globe with confidence, impartiality, professionalism, and speed.

It is viewed as one of the world’s most prestigious news agencies, currently producing news in 13 languages and serving 6,000 subscribers in 93 countries with at least 3,000 employees stationed in 100 countries.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz