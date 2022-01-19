Palestinian home in East Jerusalem is demolished by Israeli forces.

In East Jerusalem, Israeli forces demolish a Palestinian house.

Since 2017, the Salhiyeh family home in Jerusalem has been at the center of an anti-expulsion campaign.

JERUSALEM ISRAEL

According to Israeli police and local residents, Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday as part of an anti-expulsion campaign.

According to Walid Tayeh, the family’s lawyer, Israeli police went to the Salhiyeh family’s home before dawn and assaulted a number of its residents.

“After evacuating the house, Israeli forces demolished it,” Tayeh said, adding that around 20 people were arrested, including the homeowner.

In a statement, Israeli police said they carried out a court-ordered eviction of “illegal buildings built on school grounds.”

Since 2017, when Israeli municipal authorities allocated the house’s land to build a school, the house has been the focal point of an anti-expulsion campaign.

The Salhiyeh family claims they have lived in the house since 1948, when they were expelled from West Jerusalem’s Ein Karen neighborhood.

Statements of condemnation

Mossi Raz, an Israeli Knesset member, condemned the Salhiyeh family’s home being demolished.

Raz tweeted, “I am ashamed to write that Israeli forces arrived like thieves in the night to expel the Salhiyeh family onto the freezing street.”

“This is what Palestinian life is like in East Jerusalem,” he added.

The eviction was described as “against international humanitarian law in all but the most exceptional circumstances” by the British Consulate, which is close to the house.

* Written by Ahmed Asmar