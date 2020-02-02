Palestinian-Israeli negotiations impossible if Israel implements Trump plan unilaterally: UN official

JERUSALEM, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Negotiations between Palestine and Israel would become impossible if Israel moves unilaterally to implement parts of the U.S.-proposed peace plan, said UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov on Thursday.

Mladenov made the remarks at the 13th annual international conference of the Institute for National Security Studies, an Israeli think tank, lasting from Tuesday to Thursday in Tel Aviv.

The event, with the theme of “Strategic Assessment for Israel: A Look at the Coming Decade,” attracted hundreds of international policymakers, security experts, politicians, governmental representatives and academics.

The long-awaited “Deal of the Century,” unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, became a main topic among speakers at the conference.

Israeli annexation of any part of the West Bank would end the possibility of resuming the negotiations between the two sides toward a peace deal, noted Mladenov.

He said the new peace plan would not become the basis of negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians because the Palestinian leaders and public have rejected it.

Annexation without agreement with Palestinians is dangerous and would close the doors for the opportunity to normalize relationships between Israel and Palestinians, as well as the Arab world, said Mladenov, adding that such a move would also bring repercussions throughout the region.

“Just direct talks between both peoples could lead to a prominent agreement with hope for peace and no more violence,” noted Mladenov, adding that it would be a mistake to enforce an agreement by other nations.

“The lack of peace negotiations will eventually bring violence,” said Mladenov.