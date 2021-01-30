Palestinian justice minister condemns settlers’ attacks, urges int’l probe

RAMALLAH, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — A senior Palestinian official on Saturday condemned Israeli settlers’ attacks on the Palestinians and called for a probe.

Palestinian Minister of Justice Mohammed al-Shalaldeh told Voice of Palestine radio station that “settlers’ attacks in the occupied Palestinian territories constitute a flagrant violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and international law.”

“The criminal responsibility rests on settlers’ groups, who carry out individual and collective attacks on the Palestinian citizens and their properties,” al-Shalaldeh said.

He added that there is a need to proceed with measures and steps to question and prosecute the Israeli settlers “before Palestinian, regional or international courts.”

In recent weeks, the Palestinian side documented dozens of Israeli settlers’ attacks on the Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank, saying that the attacks occurred more frequently.

The minister expressed hope that the International Criminal Court would immediately start a comprehensive investigation into the settlers’ attacks.

Palestinian figures showed that about half a million Israeli settlers live in the settlements that Israel has constructed in the West Bank since 1967.

Most of the international community considers Israeli settlement “illegal.” Enditem