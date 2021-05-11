Palestinian killed, 2 others wounded by Israeli gunman

JERUSALEM

A Palestinian was killed and two others were wounded after an Israeli gunman opened fire in the city of Lod, southeast of Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the Israeli police said one of three people who were shot was killed and two others were hospitalized in critical condition.

Following incidents in Jerusalem and at Al-Aqsa Mosque, demonstrations in support of Jerusalem and al-Aqsa mosque were held in many Arabian settlements in Israel, the Israeli police detained many Palestinians who participated in the protests.

Besides, Israeli police detained 16 Palestinian during demonstrations in the city of Lod, according to local media.