Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank…

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli fire during heavy clashes in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian official media said.

Yazan Abu Tabikh, 19, was killed and seven others wounded when clashes broke out after Israeli forces raided the northern town of Jenin, the official WAFA news agency reported.

An AFP reporter saw the body and mourning relatives in a hospital in the town.

The raid was to demolish the home of Ahmad Qanba, a Palestinian charged with aiding a Hamas cell in the West Bank, the army said.

It said Qanba had been part of a cell that carried out a January 2018 attack in which a rabbi was killed.

Heavy clashes broke out with young Palestinians throwing rocks at the Israeli troops, witnesses said.

The army said forces had “identified a number of armed terrorists who hurled explosive devices and fired towards them. The forces responded with riot dispersal means.”

Tabikh was the second Palestinian to be killed in 24 hours, after a 17-year-old was shot dead in clashes in the flashpoint city of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

Israeli forces have been on high alert since US President Donald Trump revealed his long-delayed peace proposals last week.

The Palestinians called for protests against the plan, which they said was biased towards Israel.