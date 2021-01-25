Palestinian leadership seeks to revive peace process with Israel: senior official

RAMALLAH, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The Palestinian leadership seeks to revive the peace process with Israel through communicating with international bodies that would mediate between the two sides, a senior Palestinian official said Monday.

Mahmoud al-Aloul, deputy chief of the Fatah movement, told reporters in Ramallah that the Palestinian leadership is communicating with China, Russia and the European Union to revive the peace process with Israel.

“Reviving the peace process must take place under multilateral international mediation, not under the United States mediation only,” al-Aloul noted.

However, the Palestinian leadership will communicate with the new U.S. government for its support for the peace process with Israel based on the international law, he said.

“We hope the new U.S. government will adopt a new policy different from the controversial one that was adopted by the Trump administration,” the Palestinian official added. Enditem