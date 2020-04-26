Palestinian official condemns U.S. official’s remarks on Israeli annexation plan

RAMALLAH, April 22 (Xinhua) — A senior Palestinian official said on Wednesday that the United States has no right to decide the fate of the Palestinian lands and doesn’t provide legitimacy to any Israeli plan to seize it.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh condemned in a press statement the remarks of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that “the decision of annexing the West Bank is Israel’s decision,” according to WAFA news agency report.

“The Palestinians are only who can decide the fate of their lands, on which they will establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Abu Rudeineh stated.

He added that “there will be no security and stability without giving the Palestinian people their rights which were approved by the international legitimacy.”

Abu Rudeineh said that Pompeo’s remarks “affirm that the United States can never be a mediator in any peace process between us and the Israelis.”

“These remarks are a green light for Israel to carry on with its settlement and annexation actions, a violation of all the international conventions and laws and never achieves peace by all means,” he added. Enditem