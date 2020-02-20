Palestinian PM urges EU to fill vacuum of “failure” of U.S. Mideast peace plan

RAMALLAH, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye on Wednesday called on the European Union to fill the vacuum that was a result of the “failure” of the U.S. Middle East peace plan.

Ishtaye’s call on the EU was made during a meeting held at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah with the new EU representative in Palestine Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff.

Ishtaye told Burgsdorff that the U.S. peace plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century,” is rejected because “it is fully biased to Israel.”

He also called on the EU to recognize the state of Palestine on 1967 borders and create an international mechanism that sponsors the peace process in the region.

“European presence has been always important for the state of Palestine on both political and development levels,” said Ishtaye, who hailed the European positions that rejected the U.S. plan.

He stressed that the EU has to join an international mechanism that sponsors a fair peace process, adding that this mechanism should comprise all international powers and be based on international law and resolutions.