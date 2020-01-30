Palestinian PM urges for rejecting U.S. Mideast peace deal

RAMALLAH, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye on Monday called on the international community to reject the new U.S. peace plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The International community should reject to be a partner in the conspiracy of the American ‘Deal of the Century’,” he told the Palestinian Authority (PA) at a weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah.

He told his cabinet’s ministers “we reject the so-called Deal of the Century and we want the international community not to be a partner because it contradicts with the international law and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

He added that the rights of the Palestinian people “are to establish a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and have the right of the return of the Palestinian refugees.”

The new U.S. plan for resolving the Middle East conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is scheduled to be declared in the White House in Washington this week, according to media reports.

Before the United States announces its peace plan, the Palestinians, including President Mahmoud Abbas, the PA and all national and Islamic factions, have largely rejected the plan and vowed to topple it.

The U.S. administration invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz to visit Washington this week to discuss the details of the plan and agree on releasing it to the public.