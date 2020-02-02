Palestinian president, Arab League chief discuss U.S. Mideast peace plan

CAIRO, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Arab League (AL) Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, discussed Friday the developments on the Palestinian issue, especially the recent U.S. peace plan.

During their meeting in Cairo, Aboul-Gheit affirmed that “the Arabs represent a supportive backup to the Palestinians,” according to an statement by AL.

The meeting came days after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the long-awaited political aspect of his controversial Middle East peace plan, calling for a two-state solution while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital.”

The U.S. president outlined the 80-page plan at the White House along with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it proposes a “realistic” two-state solution.

Abbas completely rejected Trump’s peace plan, saying the plan “will not pass and will end in the dustbin of history.”

The Trump administration has postponed several times the publication of its “Deal of the Century,” a proposal that has been criticized repeatedly by the Palestinians who have little engagement in it.

The Palestinian president arrived in Cairo earlier in the day to participate in the emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers that will be held on Saturday to discuss Trump’s deal.

“The timing of the plan and the way of proposing it raise doubts and require a firm response from the Arabs,” Aboul-Gheit told Abbas.