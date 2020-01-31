Palestinian president rejects U.S. role in Mideast peace process

RAMALLAH, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — As the U.S. Mideast peace plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century,” is about to be declared, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Monday he rejects any U.S. role in the peace process.

Abbas told British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during a telephone conversation that the U.S. administration “is fully biased toward Israel,” the official Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported.

The report said that Abbas told Raab that the Palestinians are sticking to the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

“Without this, we will never accept any plan or deal from anyone in the world,” Abbas said. “We are ready to make peace according to international legitimacy resolutions.”

According to the report, Raab told Abbas his country’s positions concerning the two-state solution, the settlement and the international law are “clear.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeinah called on Arab and Islamic ambassadors, who were invited to attend the ceremony of declaring the U.S. peace plan in Washington, to boycott it.

“The American deal is considered a conspiracy aiming at eliminating the rights of the Palestinian people and thwarting the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said Abu Rudeinah.

Following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, President Trump announced that he is scheduled to declare his peace plan on Tuesday, according to media reports.

After the U.S.-sponsored peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians stopped in 2014, the Palestinians have been calling for an international mechanism to sponsor the peace talks instead of the United States.