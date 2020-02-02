Palestinian president says Trump’s Mideast peace plan must be confronted

RAMALLAH, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed on Wednesday that the announced U.S. Middle East peace plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century,” must be confronted and won’t be allowed to pass.

Abbas’ remarks were made during a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The news agency’s report said that Abbas informed Aoun that he rejected the U.S. peace plan and is sticking to the international legitimacy as the only way to solve the Palestinian question.

The report said that Aoun explained to Abbas that Lebanon is fully supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

“We back any position you take to protect your rights,” Aoun was quoted as saying.

Aoun expressed to Abbas his hope that all Arab countries would make a decisive and unified position that supports the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump officially declared his 80-page plan for peace in the Middle East with the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The new U.S. plan outraged the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, who demonstrated and clashed with Israeli soldiers against the plan. At least 40 demonstrators were injured all over the West Bank, according to medics.

Demonstrators and political leaders have largely opposed the U.S. plan, saying that it ruined their dream of establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.