Palestinian public show no enthusiasm toward U.S. Mideast peace plan

GAZA/RAMALLAH, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The ordinary Palestinians seem to have no enthusiasm toward the upcoming U.S. Mideast peace plan, better known as the “Deal of the Century.”

Following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he was scheduled to declare his peace plan on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The Palestinian leadership expressed total rejection to the American plan, saying it “violates the international law.”

Some ordinary Palestinians said any plan that does not meet their demand of establishing an independent Palestinian state on 1967 borders “will not succeed.”

Mahmoud Abu Hajjar, 33, from Gaza City, said that “the Palestinian people reject the unfair deal and will not deal with it.”

Nisrin Qassem, a 22-year-old lady from Gaza, said that the American deal “won’t lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state that is geographically connected.”

In the West Bank city of Ramallah, Reemeh Abu Labban, 32, said that “Trump thinks himself the guardian of the Palestinian issue. He serves the Israeli interests and violates the international law.”

In the West Bank city of Hebron, Bassam Abu Subeih, 52, called on the Arab states to implement the Arab Peace Initiative made in 2002, which is an initiative of trading peace for land as a base for any solution.

“The American deal is unsuccessful and will never give Israel any legitimacy on the land of the state of Palestine,” said Subeih, who works as a vendor in the city.

After the U.S.-sponsored peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians stopped in 2014, the Palestinians have been calling for an international mechanism to sponsor the peace talks instead of the United States.

Political ties between Palestine and the United States have been severed right after Trump declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017 and moved the U.S. embassy to the city in 2018.