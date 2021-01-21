Palestinian refugees demand int’l community increase financial support of UN Palestine refugee agency

GAZA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Hundreds of Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip demonstrated on Wednesday to demand the international community increase the financial support of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In front of an office that belongs to the UNRWA in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, the demonstrators held banners reading “The international community must implement its obligations toward the Palestinian community” and “The world must end the ongoing reduction in the UNRWA’s services.”

Jamal al-Khudari, chairman of the Popular Committee for Palestinian Refugees that organized the demonstration, called on the new U.S. government to resume its financial support to the UNRWA for the UN agency to increase its services for the Palestinian refugees amid the current critical conditions.

“The suspension of the U.S. funds caused a significant decrease in the services by the UNRWA which is suffering from a financial crisis,” he explained.

Adnan al-Faqawi, vice-chairman of the Popular Committee for Palestinian Refugees, said the Palestinian refugees have sent a clear message that the international community should be responsible for their rights and existence.

“The international community, as well as the United States, must continue their support to the Palestinian refugees until they find a just solution for their issue,” al-Faqawi noted.

The UNRWA officials have warned on several occasions that they would suspend or reduce services because of its financial crises resulting from the reduction in international funds.

The UNRWA provides humanitarian aid and support for about 5.6 million Palestinian refugees in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip. It also runs 144 clinics and 709 schools. Enditem