Palestinian vehicles damaged in 2 hate crime attacks

JERUSALEM, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Palestinian vehicles were vandalized in the West Bank on Thursday in two separate incidents amid a string of hate attacks by Israeli extremists, Israeli and Palestinian sources said.

In the Palestinian village of Yasuf in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, four vehicles were damaged before dawn and tires were punctured, according to Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights group.

Hate graffiti was sprayed on the wall surrounding a kindergarten.

Israeli police said an investigation was launched.

Overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, a tractor was set on fire at a quarry near the Palestinian village of Asira al-Qibliya. Residents reported that hate graffiti in Hebrew was spray-painted in the quarry.

Israeli Police foreign press spokesman, Micky Rosenfeld, said in a statement that the police and the army were notified of the incident and forces were preparing to enter the village to examine the scene.

The incidents came a day after several settlers arrived at the Jit junction in the West Bank and prevented Palestinian vehicles from traveling on the road, according to a statement issued by Yesh Din.

“At one point, according to reports, several settlers set fire to a field belonging to Palestinian residents, causing significant damage to the land and trees,” the statement read.

Ultra-nationalist Israeli activists have been known to carry out such attacks against Palestinians and their properties, including vandalizing olive trees, mosques, churches, and cemeteries. Thousands of these attacks have been reported over the past years, mostly in the West Bank.

Human rights groups say hate crime attacks against Palestinians and their properties have been on the rise since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. Enditem