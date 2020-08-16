Palestinians burn photos of Abu Dhabi crown prince and Netanyahu in protest over Israel-UAE deal (VIDEO)

Palestinians have held protest rallies across the West Bank and Gaza, decrying the recent deal to normalize the ties between Israel and the UAE as a betrayal of their cause and a blow to “Arab solidarity.”

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and stomped on photos of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, before setting them on fire in central Ramallah in the West Bank. They also burned photos of US President Donald Trump, who brokered the deal, and Palestinian politician Mohammed Dahlan, who currently resides in the UAE.