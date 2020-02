A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes after a protest against the U.S. Mideast peace plan, at the West Bank city of Ramallah, Feb. 11, 2020. Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated on Tuesday in the West Bank and Gaza against the U.S. Mideast peace plan, known as the “Deal of the Century.” (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)