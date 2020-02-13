Palestinians demonstrate against U.S. Mideast peace plan

GAZA/RAMALLAH, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated on Tuesday in the West Bank and Gaza against the U.S. Mideast peace plan, known as the “Deal of the Century.”

A main rally was held in the center of the West Bank city of Ramallah in the aftermath of demonstrations all over the West Bank. Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and carried banners that slammed the U.S. plan.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Palestinian Authority government called on its employees to join the rallies and the protests.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said at the rally that “the Palestinians are united behind their leaders in rejecting the American plan until toppling it.”

He stressed that the Palestinians “are able to topple all deals and projects which aim at eliminating the just Palestinian cause.”

Mahmoud Aloul, deputy chairman of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah Party, told the participants of the rally that “we are all united against the American plan.”

“There is no single Palestinian citizen, who is ready to accept the deal, which targets the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights and their holy places,” said Aloul.

In Gaza, hundreds of Palestinians also demonstrated against the U.S. peace plan. They waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the United States and Israel.

Abbas will address the United Nations Security Council later to present the Palestinian vision towards peace with Israel and he will ask the council to vote against the U.S. plan.