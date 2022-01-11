Palestinians gathered to express their solidarity with Israeli detainees.

Participants are calling for the release of Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamad, who is battling cancer while being held captive.

RAMALLAH, Palestine

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank staged several rallies on Tuesday in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

The International Committee of the Red Cross office in Al-Bireh, the capital city, was the scene of one of the most significant protests.

Participants urged international human rights organizations to intervene to free Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, who is suffering from cancer while being held captive.

Qadura Fares, the head of the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), a local non-governmental organization that advocates for prisoners’ rights, told participants that Israel “is practicing slow killing” of Palestinian prisoners through “medical negligence.”

According to Anadolu Agency, “the broadest popular and official solidarity campaign with the sick prisoners” is required, according to Issam Abu Bakr, the coordinator of national and Islamic forces in Ramallah.

Abu Hamid, 49, is suffering from a “serious deterioration” in his health, according to the PPS.

In 2002, Israel sentenced Abu Hamid, a resident of Ramallah’s Al-Amari camp, to life in prison on charges of resisting the occupation and participating in the formation of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, which Israel has blacklisted.

According to Palestinian non-governmental organizations, approximately 4,600 Palestinian detainees are held in Israeli jails, with at least 600 of them sick.

This article was written with the help of Ibrahim Mukhtar.